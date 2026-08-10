Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 wounded

article

The Brief Three people were wounded in two separate shootings on Sunday. One shooting happened near 23rd and Fond du Lac, and the other was near Swan and Allyn. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Three people were wounded in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 9.

23rd and Fond du Lac

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to a shooting near 23rd and Fond du Lac at around 1 a.m.

A 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A 34-year-old also arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Swan and Allyn

What we know:

Police responded to the shooting scene near Swan and Allyn at around 5:27 p.m.

A 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

What we don't know:

Both shootings are under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.