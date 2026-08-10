Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Three people were wounded in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 9.
23rd and Fond du Lac
What we know:
Milwaukee police responded to a shooting near 23rd and Fond du Lac at around 1 a.m.
A 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A 34-year-old also arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
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Swan and Allyn
What we know:
Police responded to the shooting scene near Swan and Allyn at around 5:27 p.m.
A 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
What we don't know:
Both shootings are under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.