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Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 wounded

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 10, 2026 6:53 AM CDT
Published August 10, 2026 6:53 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Three people were wounded in two separate shootings on Sunday.
    • One shooting happened near 23rd and Fond du Lac, and the other was near Swan and Allyn.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Three people were wounded in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 9. 

23rd and Fond du Lac

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to a shooting near 23rd and Fond du Lac at around 1 a.m.

A 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A 34-year-old also arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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Swan and Allyn

What we know:

Police responded to the shooting scene near Swan and Allyn at around 5:27 p.m.

A 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

What we don't know:

Both shootings are under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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