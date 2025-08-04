Milwaukee shooting Sunday; 1 dead near Teutonia and Green Tree

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night, Aug. 3. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday night, Aug. 3 left one person dead.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:55 p.m., a 28-year-old was shot in the area of Teutonia and Green Tree. The victim died at the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.