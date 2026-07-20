Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 19 left one person dead and another wounded.
50th and Fairmount
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 9:55 a.m. a 32-year-old was shot. The victim died on the scene.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
A suspect has been arrested. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.
45th and Burleigh
What we know:
Around 1:20 p.m. a 39-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Police are seeking information to identify a suspect in connection with this incident.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.