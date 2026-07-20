Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

By
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 20, 2026 6:02 AM CDT
Published July 20, 2026 6:02 AM CDT
article

50th and Fairmount, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Sunday, July 19.
    • The shootings left one person dead and another wounded.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 19 left one person dead and another wounded.

50th and Fairmount

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 9:55 a.m. a 32-year-old was shot. The victim died on the scene. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

A suspect has been arrested. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

45th and Burleigh

What we know:

Around 1:20 p.m. a 39-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are seeking information to identify a suspect in connection with this incident.  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews