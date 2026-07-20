Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Sunday, July 19. The shootings left one person dead and another wounded. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 19 left one person dead and another wounded.

50th and Fairmount

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 9:55 a.m. a 32-year-old was shot. The victim died on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

A suspect has been arrested. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

45th and Burleigh

What we know:

Around 1:20 p.m. a 39-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are seeking information to identify a suspect in connection with this incident.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.