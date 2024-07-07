Milwaukee shootings Sunday, 1 dead and 2 injured

article

One person is dead, and another person was injured following a couple of shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, July 7.

Edison and Knapp

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 25-year-old was shot around 2:09 a.m.

50th and Vienna

At about 2:20 a.m., a 45-year-old was shot, and despite life-saving measures, died at the scene.

A 22-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.