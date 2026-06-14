Milwaukee shooting Sunday, 16th and North; 15-year-old injured

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The Brief Milwaukee police said a 15-year-old was shot near 16th and North on Sunday, June 14. The teen sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.



Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that left a 15-year-old injured on Sunday, June 14.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 12:40 p.m. near 16th and North. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.

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The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police are still looking for unknown suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.