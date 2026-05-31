Milwaukee shooting Sunday, Armitage and Fond du Lac; teen injured

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The Brief Milwaukee police said a 14-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon near Armitage and Fond du Lac. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the nonfatal shooting. Police are still looking for an unknown suspect or suspects and ask anyone with information to come forward.



Milwaukee police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon, May 31.

What we know:

Police said the nonfatal shooting happened about 3:22 p.m. Sunday near Armitage and Fond du Lac. The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment.

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The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Police are still looking for an unknown suspect or suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.