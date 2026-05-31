Milwaukee shooting Sunday, Armitage and Fond du Lac; teen injured
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon, May 31.
What we know:
Police said the nonfatal shooting happened about 3:22 p.m. Sunday near Armitage and Fond du Lac. The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment.
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The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
Police are still looking for an unknown suspect or suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information.