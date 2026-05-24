Milwaukee shooting, Fond du Lac and Wright; 1 injured

article

The Brief A 36-year-old person was shot Sunday afternoon near Fond du Lac and Wright. Milwaukee police said the victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that injured a 36-year-old person Sunday afternoon, May 24.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Wright, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. They are still searching for unknown suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.