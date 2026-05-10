Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 wounded in separate incidents

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings on Sunday, May 10. In each shooting incident, a person was wounded, but is expected to survive. Police are asking for anyone with information on these incidents to call.



Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings on Sunday, May 10 that left three people wounded.

38th and Fairmount

What we know:

The first shooting happened near 38th and Fairmount around 3 a.m. Sunday. The victim, a 19-year-old, was shot and arrived at a hospital for medical treatment.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are not known. Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

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39th and Vliet

What we know:

The second shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday near 39th and Vliet. The victim, a 24-year-old, was shot and arrived at a hospital for medical treatment.

Once again, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

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95th and Silver Spring

What we know:

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a 25-year-old was shot and wounded near 95th and Silver Spring. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking a known shooter in this incident.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.