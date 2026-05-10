Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 wounded in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings on Sunday, May 10 that left three people wounded.
38th and Fairmount
What we know:
The first shooting happened near 38th and Fairmount around 3 a.m. Sunday. The victim, a 19-year-old, was shot and arrived at a hospital for medical treatment.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are not known. Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
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39th and Vliet
What we know:
The second shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday near 39th and Vliet. The victim, a 24-year-old, was shot and arrived at a hospital for medical treatment.
Once again, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
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95th and Silver Spring
What we know:
Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a 25-year-old was shot and wounded near 95th and Silver Spring. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Milwaukee police are seeking a known shooter in this incident.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.