Milwaukee shootings early Sunday; 1 killed, 1 wounded

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The Brief One person was killed, and another person was injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning. Both shootings happened less than an hour apart. Anyone with info on either of these shootings is asked to contact MPD.



Two people were shot in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19, and one of those people died.

13th and Burnham

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:40 a.m., a 28-year-old was shot.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Fond du Lac and Capitol

What we know:

At about 2:25 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.