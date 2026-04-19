Milwaukee shootings early Sunday; 1 killed, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19, and one of those people died.
13th and Burnham
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:40 a.m., a 28-year-old was shot.
The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
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Fond du Lac and Capitol
What we know:
At about 2:25 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.