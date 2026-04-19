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Milwaukee shootings early Sunday; 1 killed, 1 wounded

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Published  April 19, 2026 6:17am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

13th Street near Burnham

The Brief

    • One person was killed, and another person was injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning.
    • Both shootings happened less than an hour apart.
    • Anyone with info on either of these shootings is asked to contact MPD.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19, and one of those people died.

13th and Burnham

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:40 a.m., a 28-year-old was shot.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Fond du Lac and Capitol

What we know:

At about 2:25 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee