Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 injured, arrest made

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The Brief A 26-year-old and 15-year-old were injured in separate Milwaukee shootings Sunday. Police say a suspect is in custody in connection to one of the shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police are investigating two separate non-fatal shootings Sunday that left a 26-year-old and a 15-year-old injured.

45th and Center

What we know:

Police say a 26-year-old was shot around 3:40 p.m. The victim suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said they are seeking unknown suspect or suspects as the investigation continues.

30th and Hayes

What we know:

Police responded to a non-fatal shooting around 4:40 p.m. A 15-year-old suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

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A suspect is in custody in connection with this incident.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.