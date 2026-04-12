Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 injured, arrest made
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate non-fatal shootings Sunday that left a 26-year-old and a 15-year-old injured.
45th and Center
What we know:
Police say a 26-year-old was shot around 3:40 p.m. The victim suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said they are seeking unknown suspect or suspects as the investigation continues.
30th and Hayes
What we know:
Police responded to a non-fatal shooting around 4:40 p.m. A 15-year-old suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
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A suspect is in custody in connection with this incident.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information.