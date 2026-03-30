Milwaukee shooting Sunday; 1 wounded near 82nd and Brown Deer
article
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 29 left one person wounded.
Shooting
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 24-year-old was shot near 82nd and Brown Deer Road around 5:50 p.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s).
82nd and Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.