Milwaukee shooting Sunday; 1 wounded near 82nd and Brown Deer

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, March 29. A 24-year-old was shot near 82nd and Brown Deer Road. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 29 left one person wounded.

Shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 24-year-old was shot near 82nd and Brown Deer Road around 5:50 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s).

82nd and Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.





