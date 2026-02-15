Milwaukee shootings Sunday, 2 people injured

article

Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Feb. 15.

Location unknown

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:40 a.m., a 34-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not know the exact location of the shooting right now.

76th and Mill

What we know:

At about 3:10 a.m., a 32-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.