Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Sunday, 2 people injured

By
Published  February 15, 2026 12:04pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning.
    • One shooting happened near 76th and Mill, the other shooting location is undetermined.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Feb. 15.

Location unknown

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:40 a.m., a 34-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not know the exact location of the shooting right now.

76th and Mill

What we know:

At about 3:10 a.m., a 32-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Related

Milwaukee fatal crash early Sunday morning; 1 dead, 1 injured
article

Milwaukee fatal crash early Sunday morning; 1 dead, 1 injured

One person is dead, and another person was seriously injured in a crash in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Feb. 15.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee