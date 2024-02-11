2 people injured in shooting on Milwaukee's south side
article
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in an early morning shooting on Milwaukee's south side on Sunday, Feb. 11.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 1 a.m., two people were shot in the area near Rogers and Windlake.
One person, who is unidentified, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim, a 21-year-old, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The shooting appears to have stemmed from a prior argument.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.