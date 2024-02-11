2 people injured in shooting on Milwaukee's south side

article

Two people were injured in an early morning shooting on Milwaukee's south side on Sunday, Feb. 11.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 1 a.m., two people were shot in the area near Rogers and Windlake.

One person, who is unidentified, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim, a 21-year-old, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from a prior argument.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.