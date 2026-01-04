Milwaukee fatal shootings Sunday; 2 dead, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred within hours of each other on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 4.
107th and Wabash
What we know:
The first shooting was reported around 2 p.m. near 107th and Wabash, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. A 40-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds and later died from those injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, and police are continuing to search for a suspect or suspects.
64th and Mill
What we know:
A second fatal shooting was reported around 3:40 p.m., near 64th and Mill. Police said a 53-year-old victim was shot and died from their injuries. A suspect is in custody and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The shooting remains under active investigation.
Authorities say the incidents are not related.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information related to either shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.
