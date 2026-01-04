Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shootings Sunday; 2 dead, 1 in custody

Published  January 4, 2026 6:15pm CST
Scene near 107th and Wabash, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Two people were killed in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 4.
    • A suspect is in custody in one case, while police continue searching for suspects in the other.
    • Investigators said the two shootings are not related and are asking for public help.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred within hours of each other on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 4.

107th and Wabash

What we know:

The first shooting was reported around 2 p.m. near 107th and Wabash, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. A 40-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds and later died from those injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, and police are continuing to search for a suspect or suspects.

64th and Mill

What we know:

A second fatal shooting was reported around 3:40 p.m., near 64th and Mill. Police said a 53-year-old victim was shot and died from their injuries. A suspect is in custody and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The shooting remains under active investigation.

Authorities say the incidents are not related.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to either shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

