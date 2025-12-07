Expand / Collapse search

Multiple shootings in Milwaukee Saturday night, 4 injured

By
Published  December 7, 2025 6:27am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Four people were injured in two shootings in Milwaukee Saturday night, Dec. 6.
    • One shooting happened at 47th and Townsend, the other at 41st and Lloyd.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD.

MILWAUKEE - Four people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday night, Dec. 6.

47th and Townsend

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:20 p.m., a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old were shot.

The 22-year-old shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the 19-year-old shooting victim also arrived at the hospital.

41st and Lloyd

What we know:

At about 11:20 p.m., a 28-year-old and a 31-year-old were shot and both taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee