Multiple shootings in Milwaukee Saturday night, 4 injured
MILWAUKEE - Four people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday night, Dec. 6.
47th and Townsend
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:20 p.m., a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old were shot.
The 22-year-old shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the 19-year-old shooting victim also arrived at the hospital.
41st and Lloyd
What we know:
At about 11:20 p.m., a 28-year-old and a 31-year-old were shot and both taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible for these shootings.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.