Multiple shootings in Milwaukee Saturday night, 4 injured

Four people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday night, Dec. 6.

47th and Townsend

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:20 p.m., a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old were shot.

The 22-year-old shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the 19-year-old shooting victim also arrived at the hospital.

41st and Lloyd

What we know:

At about 11:20 p.m., a 28-year-old and a 31-year-old were shot and both taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.