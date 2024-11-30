Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 49-year-old wounded, Appleton and Keefe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 30, 2024 7:38pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police say a 49-year-old was shot and wounded near Appleton and Keefe.
    • The victim showed up at a hospital for treatment.
    • The shooter in this incident is being sought by police.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 49-year-old was shot and wounded near Appleton and Keefe on Saturday, Nov. 30. 

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment. 

Police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.