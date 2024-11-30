Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 49-year-old wounded, Appleton and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 49-year-old was shot and wounded near Appleton and Keefe on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.