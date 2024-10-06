Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 2 injured including teen

article

Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Vel R. Phillips and North

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:17 p.m., a 22-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

39th and Congress

At about 10:45 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot and went a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.