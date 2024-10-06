Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 2 injured including teen
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Vel R. Phillips and North
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:17 p.m., a 22-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
39th and Congress
At about 10:45 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot and went a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MPD tips
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.