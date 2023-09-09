Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded including 17-year-old

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people including a 17-year-old on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Police are investigating what led to each shooting.

41st and Concordia

A 30-year-old was shot around 2:20 a.m. and taken to a hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

46th and Clarke

A little more than a mile away, a 17-year-old was shot around 5 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for the people responsible for Saturday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.