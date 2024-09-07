Milwaukee early Saturday morning shooting, 38-year-old injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 7 in Milwaukee.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. at an unknown location.
The 38-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MPD Tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.