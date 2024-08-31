Milwaukee overnight shooting, 25-year-old injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Aug. 31.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:06 a.m., a 25-year-old was shot in the area of 55th and Lisbon.
The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.