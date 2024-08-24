Milwaukee shooting early Saturday morning, 2 people injured

article

Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Aug. 24.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:10 a.m. two people were shot in the area near 29th and Locust.

The two people, a 45-year-old and a 50-year-old, were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.