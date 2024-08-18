Milwaukee overnight shooting, 2 people injured

article

Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee late Saturday night, Aug. 17, 2024.

The Milwaukee Police Department says that around 11:55 p.m. two people were shot near 34th and Mt. Vernon, a 28-year-old and a 34-year-old.

They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

