Milwaukee shooting early Saturday morning, 3 injured

article

Three people were injured in an early morning shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 10.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near Teutonia and Burleigh at about 2:28 a.m.

Three people were injured, including a 25-year-old, a 21-year-old, and an 18-year-old.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

They were all taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.