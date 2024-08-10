Milwaukee shooting early Saturday morning, 3 injured
MILWAUKEE - Three people were injured in an early morning shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 10.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near Teutonia and Burleigh at about 2:28 a.m.
Three people were injured, including a 25-year-old, a 21-year-old, and an 18-year-old.
They were all taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.