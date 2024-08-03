Milwaukee overnight shootings; 1 person killed, 5 injured

article

One person was killed, and several other people were injured in overnight shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Vienna and Richards

According to Milwaukee police, at about 1:47 a.m., five people were shot.

They were all taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive. Their ages range from 28 to 40 years of age.

28th and Concordia

At about 2:30 a.m., a 40-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.