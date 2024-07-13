Overnight Milwaukee shootings, 4 injured early Saturday
MILWAUKEE - Four people were injured in overnight shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 13.
Arlington and Brady
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:20 a.m., a 34-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A 27-year-old was also shot and later arrived at a local hospital.
Police say the shooting appears to have started from a physical altercation.
91st and Appleton
At about 1:45 a.m., a 34-year-old and 25-year-old were both shot.
They arrived at a local hospital for treatment. Both are expected to survive.
