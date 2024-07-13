Overnight Milwaukee shootings, 4 injured early Saturday

article

Four people were injured in overnight shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 13.

Arlington and Brady

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:20 a.m., a 34-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A 27-year-old was also shot and later arrived at a local hospital.

Police say the shooting appears to have started from a physical altercation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

91st and Appleton

At about 1:45 a.m., a 34-year-old and 25-year-old were both shot.

They arrived at a local hospital for treatment. Both are expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.