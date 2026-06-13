Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to four separate shootings on Saturday morning, June 13. One person was killed, and four others were wounded.
24th and Wells
The details:
A 50-year-old was shot near 24th and Wells at around 12:40 a.m. Police said the victim died at the scene. What led to the shooting is still under investigation.
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10th and Greenfield
The details:
Police said a 46-year-old was shot near 10th and Greenfield just after 3 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. It's not clear what led to the shooting.
25th and Capitol
The details:
A 36-year-old victim was shot near 25th and Capitol just after 6 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. What led to the shooting remains under investigation.
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32nd and Hampton
The details:
Police said a 54-year-old was shot near 32nd and Hampton at around 10:45 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. It's not clear what led to the shooting.
MPD tips
What you can do:
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the people responsible for Saturday's gun violence.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.