article

The Brief Milwaukee police responded to four separate shootings on Saturday, June 13. One person was killed, and four others were wounded. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police responded to four separate shootings on Saturday morning, June 13. One person was killed, and four others were wounded.

24th and Wells

The details:

A 50-year-old was shot near 24th and Wells at around 12:40 a.m. Police said the victim died at the scene. What led to the shooting is still under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

10th and Greenfield

The details:

Police said a 46-year-old was shot near 10th and Greenfield just after 3 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. It's not clear what led to the shooting.

25th and Capitol

The details:

A 36-year-old victim was shot near 25th and Capitol just after 6 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

32nd and Hampton

The details:

Police said a 54-year-old was shot near 32nd and Hampton at around 10:45 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. It's not clear what led to the shooting.

MPD tips

What you can do:

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the people responsible for Saturday's gun violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.