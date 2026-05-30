Milwaukee shootings Saturday morning, 2 wounded

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The Brief Two people were shot and injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday morning. One shooting left a 20-year-old injured, and the other left a 35-year-old injured. Anyone with any info on these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, May 30.

6th and Harrison

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 3 a.m., a 20-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

31st and Scott

What we know:

At about 7:37 a.m., a 35-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for a known suspect in this shooting.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.