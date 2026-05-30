Milwaukee shootings Saturday morning, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, May 30.
6th and Harrison
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 3 a.m., a 20-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
31st and Scott
What we know:
At about 7:37 a.m., a 35-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are looking for a known suspect in this shooting.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.