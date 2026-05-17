Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 4 people wounded
MILWAUKEE - Four people were injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 16.
34th and Mt Vernon
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 4:18 a.m., a 31-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
53rd and Clarke
What we know:
At about 9:10 p.m., a 54-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
18th and Highland
What we know:
Just before 10 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
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Unknown location
What we know:
At about 11:39 p.m., a 19-year-old shooting victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
The location of the shooting is not known at this time.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for the people responsible for these shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.