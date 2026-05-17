Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 4 people wounded

article

The Brief Four people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday. One shooting happened in the early morning hours, and the rest happened at night. If you have any information on these shootings, please contact MPD.



Four people were injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 16.

34th and Mt Vernon

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 4:18 a.m., a 31-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

53rd and Clarke

What we know:

At about 9:10 p.m., a 54-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

18th and Highland

What we know:

Just before 10 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Unknown location

What we know:

At about 11:39 p.m., a 19-year-old shooting victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The location of the shooting is not known at this time.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for the people responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.