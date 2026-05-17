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Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 4 people wounded

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Published  May 17, 2026 6:35am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Four people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday.
    • One shooting happened in the early morning hours, and the rest happened at night.
    • If you have any information on these shootings, please contact MPD.

MILWAUKEE - Four people were injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 16.

34th and Mt Vernon

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 4:18 a.m., a 31-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

53rd and Clarke

What we know:

At about 9:10 p.m., a 54-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

18th and Highland

What we know:

Just before 10 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

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Unknown location

What we know:

At about 11:39 p.m., a 19-year-old shooting victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The location of the shooting is not known at this time.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for the people responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

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