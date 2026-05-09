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The Brief Milwaukee police said two people were wounded in separate shootings on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police said two people were wounded in separate shootings on Saturday, May 9.

28th and Kilbourn

What we know:

A 50-year-old victim was sho, wounded and taken to a hospital at around 9:20 a.m.

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What we don't know:

It's not clear what led to the shooting. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

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53rd and Burleigh

What we know:

A second shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. Police said a 22-year-old victim was wounded and taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation as police search for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.