Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were wounded in separate shootings on Saturday, May 9.
28th and Kilbourn
What we know:
A 50-year-old victim was sho, wounded and taken to a hospital at around 9:20 a.m.
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What we don't know:
It's not clear what led to the shooting. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
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53rd and Burleigh
What we know:
A second shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. Police said a 22-year-old victim was wounded and taken to a hospital.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation as police search for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.