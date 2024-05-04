Early Saturday morning shooting in Milwaukee, 15-year-old injured

article

A teenager was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 4.

According to Milwaukee police, at about 3 a.m. a 15-year-old was shot in the area of 13th and Ring.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information about any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.