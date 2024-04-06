1 person injured in Milwaukee shooting early Saturday morning

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, April 6.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:27 a.m., a 25-year-old was shot in the area of Teutonia and Florist.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD Tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.