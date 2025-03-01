Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 2 injured including 17-year-old
article
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 1, 2025.
Unknown location
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 39-year-old shooting victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
Police say the shooting happened at an unknown location.
48th and Fiebrantz
What we know:
At about 3:05 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.