Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 2 injured including 17-year-old

By
Updated  March 2, 2025 6:18am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 1.
    • One of the victims was a 17-year-old.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Unknown location

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 39-year-old shooting victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police say the shooting happened at an unknown location.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

48th and Fiebrantz

What we know:

At about 3:05 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. 

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee