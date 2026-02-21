Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings early Saturday morning; 3 killed, 1 injured

Published  February 21, 2026 6:21am CST
Crime and Public Safety
MFD fire truck and an MPD van at the scene near 6th and Vienna

The Brief

    • Three shootings in Milwaukee early Saturday morning left three people dead and another person injured.
    • All the shootings happened within a few minutes of each other.
    • Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact MPD.

MILWAUKEE - Three people were killed, and another person was injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee just after midnight on Saturday morning, Feb. 21.

6th and Vienna

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m., a 38-year-old was shot and pronounced deceased on the scene.

Another shooting victim, a 22-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are looking for those responsible.

22nd and Locust

What we know:

Also, just before 12:30 a.m., a 63-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police say they are looking for a known suspect in connection to this shooting.

54th and Marion

What we know:

Just after 12:30 a.m., a 41-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Milwaukee police have a 38-year-old man in custody in connection with this incident.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any additional information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNews