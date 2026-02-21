Milwaukee shootings early Saturday morning; 3 killed, 1 injured

article

The Brief Three shootings in Milwaukee early Saturday morning left three people dead and another person injured. All the shootings happened within a few minutes of each other. Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact MPD.



Three people were killed, and another person was injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee just after midnight on Saturday morning, Feb. 21.

6th and Vienna

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m., a 38-year-old was shot and pronounced deceased on the scene.

Another shooting victim, a 22-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are looking for those responsible.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

22nd and Locust

What we know:

Also, just before 12:30 a.m., a 63-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police say they are looking for a known suspect in connection to this shooting.

54th and Marion

What we know:

Just after 12:30 a.m., a 41-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Milwaukee police have a 38-year-old man in custody in connection with this incident.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any additional information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.