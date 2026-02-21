Milwaukee shootings early Saturday morning; 3 killed, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - Three people were killed, and another person was injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee just after midnight on Saturday morning, Feb. 21.
6th and Vienna
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m., a 38-year-old was shot and pronounced deceased on the scene.
Another shooting victim, a 22-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police are looking for those responsible.
22nd and Locust
What we know:
Also, just before 12:30 a.m., a 63-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
Milwaukee police say they are looking for a known suspect in connection to this shooting.
54th and Marion
What we know:
Just after 12:30 a.m., a 41-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
Milwaukee police have a 38-year-old man in custody in connection with this incident.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any additional information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.