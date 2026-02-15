Milwaukee shooting Saturday night, 14-year-old injured

article

A teenager was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday night, Feb. 14.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8 p.m. a 14-year-old was shot in the area of 66th and Ruby.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.