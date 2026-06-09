Milwaukee shootings Monday; 3 wounded

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Monday, June 8. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings. No arrests have been made.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, June 8 left three people wounded.

32nd and Thurston

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 36-year-old was shot around 8:25 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are seeking a known suspect in connection with this incident.

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25th and Hope, Milwaukee

25th and Hope

What we know:

Around 9:45 p.m., two people were shot and wounded. The victims, ages 22 and 33, were taken to the hospital with non-lifre threatening injuries.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.