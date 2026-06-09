Milwaukee shootings Monday; 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, June 8 left three people wounded.
32nd and Thurston
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 36-year-old was shot around 8:25 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Police are seeking a known suspect in connection with this incident.
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25th and Hope, Milwaukee
25th and Hope
What we know:
Around 9:45 p.m., two people were shot and wounded. The victims, ages 22 and 33, were taken to the hospital with non-lifre threatening injuries.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.