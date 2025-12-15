Milwaukee overnight shooting Monday; 1 dead, 1 injured

article

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Milwaukee overnight Monday, Dec. 15.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:19 a.m., two people were shot in the area of Fond du Lac and Villard.

A 33-year-old was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A 48-year-old was also taken a local hospital for life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.