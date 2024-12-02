Milwaukee shooting Monday; 23-year-old wounded near 51st and Center

article

The Brief Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded near 51st and Center. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. Police are seeking an unknown shooter.



Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded near 51st and Center on Monday evening, Dec. 2.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. They say the victim was in a vehicle and was subsequently struck by gunfire.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.