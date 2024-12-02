Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Monday; 23-year-old wounded near 51st and Center

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  December 2, 2024 6:27pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shooting investigation near 51st and Center, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded near 51st and Center.
    • Officials say the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.
    • Police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded near 51st and Center on Monday evening, Dec. 2. 

Officials say the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. They say the victim was in a vehicle and was subsequently struck by gunfire.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.   

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.