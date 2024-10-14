Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 injured

article

Two people were shot in different shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 14.

60th and Townsend

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 11 a.m., a 25-year-old person was shot in the area of 60th and Townsend.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Unknown location

A 25-year-old was shot around 5 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.