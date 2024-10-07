Milwaukee shooting Monday evening, 18-year-old injured
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday evening, Oct. 7.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 7:53 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot in the area of 27th and Highland.
The victim went to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.