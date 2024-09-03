Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 3, 2024 5:40am CDT
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded in separate incidents on Monday, Sept. 2.

29th and Concordia

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:19 p.m., a 37-year-old was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for non-fatal injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect. 

14th and Becher

At about 11:20 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). 

MPD tips

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips. app.

