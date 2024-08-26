Milwaukee shooting, 46th and Melvina, 1 wounded

article

One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Aug. 26. It happened around 12:20 a.m. in the area of 46th and Melvina.

The victim, a 54-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.