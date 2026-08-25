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Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near Holton and Keefe

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 25, 2026 5:42 AM CDT
Published August 25, 2026 5:42 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday, Aug. 24.
    • A 34-year-old was wounded near Holton and Keefe.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 24 left one person wounded.

Holton and Keefe

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 34-year-old was shot around 9:12 p.m. in the area of Holton and Keefe. 

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

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Holton and Keefe, Milwaukee

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukeek Police Department. 

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