Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near Holton and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 24 left one person wounded.
Holton and Keefe
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 34-year-old was shot around 9:12 p.m. in the area of Holton and Keefe.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
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Holton and Keefe, Milwaukee
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukeek Police Department.