Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near Holton and Keefe

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday, Aug. 24. A 34-year-old was wounded near Holton and Keefe. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 24 left one person wounded.

Holton and Keefe

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 34-year-old was shot around 9:12 p.m. in the area of Holton and Keefe.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Holton and Keefe, Milwaukee

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.