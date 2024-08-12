Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting; 41-year-old wounded, showed up at hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 12, 2024
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old arrived at a Milwaukee hospital early on Monday, Aug. 12 for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Milwaukee police say the location of the shooting and the circumstances that led to the shooting are not known at this time.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.