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Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 60th and Keefe

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 10, 2026 1:07 PM CDT
Published August 10, 2026 1:07 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Aug. 10.
    • A 34-year-old was shot near 60th and Keefe.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 10 left one person wounded. 

60th and Keefe

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 34-year-old was shot around 1:30 a.m. near 60th and Keefe. 

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized. 

Authorities are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Law enforcement continues to search for the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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