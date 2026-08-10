Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 60th and Keefe
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 10 left one person wounded.
60th and Keefe
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 34-year-old was shot around 1:30 a.m. near 60th and Keefe.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.
Authorities are still looking into what led up to the shooting.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Law enforcement continues to search for the suspect or suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.