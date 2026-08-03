Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 37th and Galena
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 3 left one person wounded.
37th and Galena
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 17-year-old was shot at approximately 2:05 a.m. near 37th and Galena.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.