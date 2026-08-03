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Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 37th and Galena

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 3, 2026 8:57 AM CDT
Published August 3, 2026 8:57 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Aug. 3.
    • A 17-year-old was shot and wounded near 37th and Galena. 
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 3 left one person wounded.

37th and Galena

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 17-year-old was shot at approximately 2:05 a.m. near 37th and Galena. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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