Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 37th and Galena

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Aug. 3. A 17-year-old was shot and wounded near 37th and Galena. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 3 left one person wounded.

37th and Galena

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 17-year-old was shot at approximately 2:05 a.m. near 37th and Galena.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.