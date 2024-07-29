Milwaukee shooting, 60th and Raintree, 1 wounded

article

One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Monday, July 29. It happened around 12:35 a.m. near 60th Street and Raintree Drive.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A 38-year-old was arrested.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.