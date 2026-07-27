Milwaukee shootings Monday; 1 dead, teen wounded

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday. The shootings left one person dead and another wounded. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, July 27 left one person dead and a 14-year-old wounded.

70th and Bobolink

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 14-year-old was shot around 2:05 a.m.

The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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Holton and Locust

What we know:

At approximately 2:44 a.m., a 57-year-old suffered fatal gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.