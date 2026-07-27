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Milwaukee shootings Monday; 1 dead, teen wounded

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 27, 2026 6:05 AM CDT
Published July 27, 2026 6:05 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday. 
    • The shootings left one person dead and another wounded. 
    •  Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, July 27 left one person dead and a 14-year-old wounded. 

70th and Bobolink

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 14-year-old was shot around 2:05 a.m. 

The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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Holton and Locust

What we know:

At approximately 2:44 a.m., a 57-year-old suffered fatal gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). 

 Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews