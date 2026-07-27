Milwaukee shootings Monday; 1 dead, teen wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, July 27 left one person dead and a 14-year-old wounded.
70th and Bobolink
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 14-year-old was shot around 2:05 a.m.
The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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Holton and Locust
What we know:
At approximately 2:44 a.m., a 57-year-old suffered fatal gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.