Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded

Two people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, July 21.

24th Place and State Street

What we know:

Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, a 22-year-old was shot and wounded near 24th Place and State Street.

The victim received treatment at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

14th and Cherry

What we know:

Police are investigating another shooting that happened shortly before 9 p.m. The victim, a 47-year-old, sustained a gunshot wound and received treatment at the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.