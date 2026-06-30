Milwaukee shootings Monday; 3 wounded, police investigate

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened on Monday. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, June 29 left three people wounded.

29th and Clarke

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two people were shot around 10:55 p.m.

The victims, ages 29 and 33, were taken to the hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Jefferson and Knapp

What we know:

Around 11:12 p.m. an 18-year-old was shot and wounded. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.