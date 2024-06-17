Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded

article

Separate shootings in Milwaukee left two people wounded on Monday, June 17.

Authorities are still looking for the people responsible.

29th and Wisconsin

The first shooting happened near 29th and Wisconsin around 12:12 a.m. The 48-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

91st and Appleton

A 36-year-old victim was shot around 12:30 a.m. p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.